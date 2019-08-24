Barcelona Director disappointed with first team star, questions his attitude towards team

On Saturday, Barcelona Director and former footballer Eric Abidal expressed utter disappointment over Ousmane Dembele’s actions and further questioned the player’s attitude towards his team.

The statement follows the final verdict on Dembele’s medical report at Barcelona, which said that his injury worsened because the player failed to go for a medical exam the day after feeling some pain in last week’s La Liga opening match against Athletic Bilbao.

After the report’s verdict was revealed on Saturday, Abidal called for a meeting with the player’s agent Moussa Sissoko, where he expressed his feelings about the 22-year-old.

“We’re very disappointed with the attitude of Dembele,” the ex-Barcelona player was quoted as saying in the meeting.

Earlier, AS reported that Dembele was not completely honest with Ernesto Valverde the manager of Barcelona and the club’s medical staff after the game against Athletic Bilbao.

According to the Spanish news agency, Barcelona team doctor Xavi Yanguas asked the forward if he felt any discomfort after the match and was assured by the player that nothing was wrong, despite facing problems with his hamstring.

He then took a flight to Senegal, where he spent two days with his family before returning to his club’s training last Monday. Initially, he was able to join his teammates in doing some light work – but as the sessions became more strenuous, Dembele was forced to pull out and that was when everyone came to know of his injury.

