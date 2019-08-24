Reports: Barcelona star involved in ‘massive’ heated argument with club’s sporting director

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has had a turbulent two years at Barcelona where he has impressed in parts but his disciplinary issues have pegged him back.

The French youngster started for the La Liga defending champions in their opening league encounter against Athletic Bilbao. However, he picked up a hamstring injury during the match but did not notify the club of it and reportedly didn’t even respond to Barcelona’s efforts of contacting him the next day.

Subsequently, a medical test was run on Dembele upon his return and he was ruled out for five weeks, with a possible return date of 23rd September. This left the Barcelona board furious and club’s sporting director Eric Abidal called upon the player and his agent Moussa Sissoko for a meeting.

However, according to reports in Catalunya Radio’s ‘Tot Costa’ programme (via Sport), the meeting didn’t turn out to be a fruitful one as the duo of Dembele and his agent were involved in a heated argument with Abidal. The report claims that the meeting went on for over an hour and a half where the former Barcelona player informed the player of the club’s disappointment in him.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club recently but the injury might affect his plans of moving away from the club.