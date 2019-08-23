Reports: Real Madrid star responsible for Takefusa Kubo leaving

Takefusa Kubo was the Japanese young talent expected to shine at Real Madrid, but the youngster has been sent out on loan almost immediately. There might be a reason for it.

Don Balon is reporting that Vinicius Jr. was one of the top talents to come in to Los Blancos, and he may have felt slightly threatened by the emergence of Kubo in the squad.

Vinicius is expected to mature into a top player for Real Madrid, especially with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, but he does not want his path to the top being blocked in any way.

What a talent! Japan star Takefusa Kubo skills his way past 4 players to score in Real Madrid training

As a result, Kubo has been sent out on loan to Real Mallorca, despite impressing in a very short period of time at the La Liga giants.

The teenager has been making waves because of his silky skill and composure on the ball, which are the attributes that encouraged Real Madrid to sign him ahead of Barcelona, but his departure on loan suggests he may not be as welcome in the squad just yet.

With ‘Vini’ and the rest of the Galacticos now prepping for the rest of the La Liga season, it appears Kubo will have to make his mark on European football at another Spanish side.