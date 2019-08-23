Barcelona star reveals Lionel Messi’s reaction after he called him “son of a b*****”

Barcelona is a lot about Lionel Messi, and he is certainly one man you don’t want to rub the wrong way. Certainly not if you are a new signing.

Someone must have not told Junior Firpo this, as tweets emerged of the new Barca signing slamming Messi, calling him names and even abusing him while claiming he would “break his legs”.

The words used by Firpo towards Messi include “son of a bi***” and even reportedly tweeting “I do not give a cr** that sh**** rat Messi got injured. I hope he dies and stops scoring goals hahaha” long before he would join the Catalans.

In an interview with Sport, Firpo has now revealed how Messi reacted in the dressing room now that the duo play together for the La Liga giants.

“Of course. I see him every day in the changing room. I know you’re asking this because of the old tweets I made but that’s in the past and we’ve squashed that. It isn’t something I want to make a bigger deal out of,” Firpo said.

“I don’t think he even knew. I was a kid who came through the academy at Betis and I don’t think Messi is going to care about that,” he continued.

Despite the controversy, Firpo says he has not stopped using social media and will continue to do so.