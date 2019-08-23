Real Mallorca snap Takefusa Kubo on loan from Real Madrid

Real Mallorca, who beat Eibar 2-1 on the opening weekend of the new season, have snapped up Takefusa Kubo on loan from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have sent Takefusa Kubo on loan to Real Mallorca.

The 18-year-old, who was previously on Barcelona’s books, will spend the 2019-20 LaLiga season at Iberostar Stadium.

Kubo joined Madrid in June but has not been deemed ready to join Zinedine Zidane’s first-team squad.

The winger did, however, feature for Madrid during their pre-season tour of the United States and Germany.