Images: Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo arrives in Mallorca to complete transfer

Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo is on the verge of completing a loan move to RCD Mallorca after being pictured at the airpot on his way to signing the new deal.

18-year-old Kubo had only signed for Real this June from J1 League side FC Tokyo, but he was registered with Segunda Division side Real Madrid Castilla, coached by Raul Gonzalez, ahead of the new season after spending the preseason with Zinedine Zidane’s first team.

E o Kubo está em Mallorca, passará hoje por exames médicos e deve assinar um empréstimo de 1 ano… 🙁 pic.twitter.com/2f8F5INyXR — Real Madrid BR 🇧🇷 (@realmadridbr) August 22, 2019

However, the Japan international has opted to make a move to another La Liga club where he would hope to develop as a player by winning playing time in the Spanish top division over the course of the season.

It is learnt that Real and Real Mallorca has agreed terms for the one-year loan move for the Barcelona youth product and the transfer was imminent. There was further proof of it when Kubo was pictured at the Palma de Mallorca Airport with former Swiss footballer Maheta Molango, who is currently the chief executive officer of the newly-promoted La Liga club.

Mallorca opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 win over Eibar last Saturday and will face Real Sociedad in their next league fixture on Sunday.

It is being reported that Kubo turned down several other offers, including one from Real Valladolid, to agree for a move to Mallorca.