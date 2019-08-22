La Liga side requests Lionel Messi not to return from injury ahead of encounter

Lionel Messi was ruled out of Barcelona’s opening match of the season and the Blaugrana ended up losing to Athletic Bilbao. However, the Argentine has made a quick recovery and is in line to make his first start of the season against Real Betis, something that the Spanish club is strictly against!

Real Betis exchanged Twitter banter with FC Barcelona recently, when the latter posted a picture of a recovered Lionel Messi. Los Verdiblancos replied to the same by asking the Argentine star to take it easy.

No tengas prisa, Leo 🐐✋ No hace falta que fuerces 😜 https://t.co/bQyEFwyZLY — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) August 21, 2019

Barcelona announced the official return of Lionel Messi to training following a short injury lay-off, stating: “Messi returns to training with the group.”

“Don’t hurry Leo, you don’t have to force,” replied Betis.

Neither Betis nor Barcelona enjoyed a good start to their La Liga campaign. While Betis were beaten at home by Real Valladolid, Barcelona were handed a shock defeat by Athletic Bilbao. As a result, both teams go looking for their first points of the season into this one.

Recent history suggests a closely-fought and high-scoring encounter between the two. Betis won the first time the pair met last season, edging the Blaugrana by four goals to three. However, the eventual league winners returned the favour in their next meeting, beating the Seville-based side four-one.