Reports: Japanese wonderkid Takefusa Kubo set to leave Real Madrid in loan move

Japanese wonderkid Takefusa Kubo only completed a dream move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in June, but it looks like he is already set to leave the Spanish giants, at least for the time-being.

18-year-old Kubo was targeted by both Barcelona and Real during the summer transfer window, but it was Los Blancos who won the signature of the FC Tokyo attacker for a reported transfer fee of around €2 million.

First-team opportunities in Zinedine Zidane’s star-studded squad was always going to be a tough ask for Kubo, but it is being reported that the Japanese attacker will be moving to a fellow La Liga club to vie for playing time instead of staying with Real Madrid Castilla.

🚨 INFORMACIÓN de @JLSanchez78 | KUBO acepta jugar en PRIMERA DIVISIÓN y lo hará en el MALLORCA. #JUGONES pic.twitter.com/q1qObuBDfF — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 21, 2019

According to El Chiringuito TV, the former Barcelona youth product will move to La Liga outfit Real Mallorca on a loan deal.

They are reporting that the former FC Tokyo man has turned down several other offers to agree for a move to Real Mallorca who were promoted to the Spanish top division this season.

Kubo had trained with the first team and won minutes in the preseason with Zidane’s side, but Real were reportedly keen on keeping Kubo with the Castilla side that is being coached by Raul Gonzales and plays in the Segunda Division, the Spanish second division.

Real Valladolid had also shown interest in the Japan international.