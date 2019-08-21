Eden Hazard tipped to make Cristiano Ronaldo-like impact by former Real star Owen

Former Real Madrid striker Michael Owen believes the La Liga giants’ marquee summer signing Eden Hazard has what it takes to make a similar impact as the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo.

After seven years of being one of the Premier League’s biggest names with Chelsea, Hazard has embarked on a new chapter as he moved to Madrid for a reported €100million.

His price tag and status as one of world football’s most-exciting players means that pressure on him to deliver the goods will certainly be of astronomic proportions, especially given Real have not boasted a genuine game changer of world-class quality since former star Ronaldo departed last summer.

Coincidentally or not, in the immediate aftermath of allowing Ronaldo to leave for Juventus, Real last season slumped to a disappointing third-place finish in the league, and were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Ajax.

But Owen, who netted 16 goals in 45 games in his sole season with Los Blancos, believes they now have a player of similar world-class ilk in their new Belgian sensation.

“There’s no question he can,” Owen told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview, when asked if Hazard could follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo in being the kind of player to win games for Real on his own.

“He’s got so much ability. There is very few people that I watch and literally they might make me reach out or get me off my seat with excitement and he’s one.”

“He [Hazard] can do things that basically nobody else can,” added Owen.

“He’s a fabulous player and I’m sure he’s going to light up the league.”

While Los Blancos have won the Champions League four times in the last seven years, they have now gone two seasons without tasting La Liga glory.

The 2019/20 campaign did get off to a positive start as they beat Celta Vigo 3-1 while perennial title rivals Barcelona lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao, leaving their former star cautiously optimistic.

“It was a tricky first game so I think it was a very good start,” explained the ex-England international, who notched 40 international goals in 89 caps.

“A lot of people have been quite negative over the summer because the Champions League [campaign] didn’t go to plan last season and they didn’t win the league, so I suppose it’s been a negative feeling for 12 months now.

“Maybe expectations are a little bit lower than normal, however, they got off to a good start obviously and Barcelona didn’t.

“I mean, Real Madrid have still got an amazing team and I thought they made one of the best signings they could possibly make and sign Hazard over the summer.

“So there’s a lot of be positive about and hopefully Real Madrid are back and have a great season.”