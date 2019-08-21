Reports: Barcelona to impose fine on star for hiding key details about injury

Reports suggest that Barcelona may impose a fine on Ousmane Dembele for hiding key details about his fitness. The Frenchman is currently injured and is ruled out for five weeks.

It is the Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez who revealed on Wednesday, that Barcelona is evidently angry with Dembele for hiding that he injured. He further added that the La Liga giants are also considering to slap a penalty on the 22-year-old.

Martinez revealed the news in the radio programme El Transistor of Onda Cero, a Spanish radio network. Check out their tweet below:

🎙️@alfredomartinezz "El enfado del Barça con Dembélé es evidente, se saltó a los servicios médicos que le pidieron una revisión tras el partido en San Mamés; se estudia una sanción" pic.twitter.com/18Frb4EkZ9 — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) August 20, 2019

Earlier, AS reported that Dembele was not completely honest with Ernesto Valverde the manager of Barcelona and the club’s medical staff after the game against Athletic Bilbao.

According to the Spanish news agency, Barcelona team doctor Xavi Yanguas asked the forward if he felt any discomfort after the game and was assured by the player that nothing was wrong, despite facing problems with his hamstring.

He then took a flight to Senegal, where he spent two days with his family before returning to his club’s training on Monday. Initially, he was able to join his teammates in doing some light work – but as the sessions became more strenuous, Dembele was forced to pull out and that was when everyone came to know of his injury.