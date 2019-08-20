Real Madrid star suffers injury ahead of club’s second La Liga encounter

Real Madrid started their La Liga campaign on the front foot by getting the better of Celta Vigo 3-1. Their latest galactico signing Eden Hazard, however, missed the match due to an injury.

Now only days after the match, another Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz has suffered an abdominal injury. The 20-year-old recently returned to fitness after missing out most the club’s pre-season because of a hamstring issue.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player, Brahim Diaz, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right anterior rectus. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” a club statement read.

The club are yet to reveal the extent of the injury and the time which the winger is set to spend on the sidelines.

The youngster joined Madrid from Manchester City for €17 million in the winter transfer window earlier this year and has made nine La Liga appearances for the club. He also has a goal and two assists to show for in his brief spell at the club.

Madrid play their first home match of the league season against Real Valladolid on Saturday, 24th August. With Hazard out as well, Zinedine Zidane will have to do with the limited options he has at his disposal.