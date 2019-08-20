3 records and milestones Real Madrid can achieve in 2019/20

After a disastrous 2018/19 season, Real Madrid will look to add more trophies to their cabinet with Zinedine Zidane back at the helm. They’ve added some new faces to their squad and they could embark on a record-breaking season with all the world-class players in their squad.

#1 Become the first team to record 1,700 wins in La Liga

Real Madrid have won more La Liga titles than any other team and hence, it comes as no surprise that they are the team with the most number of wins in the Spanish top-flight history.

After their win over Celta Vigo in the first league game of the season, Real Madrid have 1691 La Liga wins and this tally is 56 more than the number of wins Barcelona in second place have.

Even if Barcelona continue to dominate the La Liga, it will take a few good years for them to surpass Real Madrid’s overall wins record. Meanwhile, Real Madrid only need nine more wins this season to become the first team to record 1,700 victories in La Liga.

#2 Most points in a La Liga season

In 2011/12, Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid became the first team ever to record 100 points in a La Liga season but in the very next season, Barcelona under Tito Vilanova matched that record. However, the Real Madrid side of 2011/12 also set the record of most goals in a season (121) while Barcelona fell short of that record by only six goals.

Since Barcelona racked up 100 points in one season, the title-winning team in Spain has recorded 90 or more points in every season bar the 2018/19 season. However, all those teams fell short of the magical three-digit mark.

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid won the league title in 2016/17 while recording 93 points and the current side he is managing has the potential to better that record and even score more than 100 points in a league season.

Real Madrid have incredible depth and quality in all departments and that could help them embark on a record-breaking season in Spain even if they go deep into the Champions League.

#3 Most wins in a La Liga season

This is another record that’s jointly held by the Real Madrid side of 2011/12 and the Barcelona side of 2012/13. Both teams won 32 games, drew four games and lost only two games during their respective record-breaking seasons.

If Zidane’s side breaks the record for most wins in a La Liga season, then they are almost sure to break the record for most points in a season as well. This is because if they win 33 games, then they’ll have 99 points and then they’ll only need a minimum of two draws in the other five games to break another record.

Winning 33 games in a season won’t be an easy task but it’s not an impossible one.