Reports: Barcelona star ignores club’s efforts to contact him after reporting of discomfort in hamstring

Barcelona have had a horrid start to their La Liga season after an Aritz Aduriz goal saw them lose 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao in the season opener.

With Lionel Messi out, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele led the line for Barcelona. However, they couldn’t trouble the Bilbao defence and dropped three points in the very first match of the season.

Soon after the match, Dembele reported of some discomfort and after a couple of days was ruled out for five weeks. “A medical examination on Ousmane Dembele has diagnosed a strain of his left hamstring and the Frenchman is set to be out for approximately five weeks as a result,” a club statement released on Monday read.

However, according to reports in Don Balon, the French youngster failed to show up for medical examinations after reporting of discomfort and ignore the club’s efforts to contact him the next day. Apparently, this is why the club took two days before releasing an official statement on Dembele’s injury situation.

With Philippe Coutinho’s loan move to Bayern Munich now complete, Barcelona need another addition to their attacking line and might step up their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar. Messi is expected to return for their second La Liga encounter, against Real Betis on Sunday, 25th August.