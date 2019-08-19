Reports: Antoine Griezmann wants new Barcelona signing to start over UCL-winning star

Barcelona didn’t have the best of starts to their league campaign as Athletic Bilbao defeated them 1-0 in their La Liga opener.

With Lionel Messi still unfit, Barcelona went with Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele up top. The latest signing from Atletico Madrid, Griezmann started on the left while the young Frenchman Dembele played through the right.

According to reports in Don Balon, though the former Real Sociedad star doesn’t have any issue playing through the left, he wasn’t able to strike a connection with left-back Jordi Alba. As a result, he wants Ernesto Valverde to start with another one of their new signings Junior Firpo over the 30-year-old Alba.

The 22-year-old fullback joined Barcelona in an €18 million-plus €12 million add-ons worth deal from Real Betis and is expected to replace Alba in the long term. Griezmann, however, wants Valverde to go in with the youngster to see if the duo can help each other thrive on the left flank.

Barcelona play their first home match of the season and second overall against Real Betis on Sunday 24th August. They would want to get back on winning track as both their title rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid won their respective opening encounters.