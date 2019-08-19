Three La Liga records Barcelona could break this season

Barcelona have dominated Spanish football in the last decade. They’ve won seven out of the last ten league titles and also won five Copa del Rey titles during the same period. The Catalan club are favourites to win the league title once again and in the process, they could break a few records.

#1 Most goals in La Liga history

In recent years, Barcelona have had some amazing forwards like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto’o, and David Villa among many others. Hence, it is no surprise that they are often the highest-scoring team or the second-highest scoring team at the end of every season.

As things stand, Barcelona have scored 6,089 goals in La Liga history and that’s only 18 goals fewer than Real Madrid’s total.

Barcelona have the firepower to overtake Real Madrid and become the highest-scoring team in the league’s history at the end of the season. It won’t be easy to overtake their arch-rivals in one season but it’s possible given the fact that they scored 27 goals more than Real Madrid last time around.

#2 Most points in one season

Presently, the record for most points by one team in a single La Liga season is jointly held by Real Madrid and Barcelona. In 2011/12, Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid scored 100 points for the first time in a La Liga season and the following year, Barcelona equalled that record under Tito Vilanova.

Since then, the to-be Spanish champion has hit 90 points or more in every season bar the 2018/19 season. However, the three-digit mark continues to elude the La Liga winners. This season, however, Barcelona could finally break the 100 point barrier and set the record for most points in one season.

The Catalan side lost their first La Liga game of the season but once Lionel Messi returns to the starting XI and links up with the club’s new recruits, getting a sole point against Barcelona will prove to be a herculean task. That task will be made even more difficult if they sign Neymar, as reported by several sources lately.

#3 Largest point margin at the end of a season

The La Liga title is often closely fought. For instance, from the 2013/14 season to the 2016/17 season, the title-winning team and the runner-up were separated by one to three points. However, there are instances when one team runs away with the league.

Last season, Barcelona won the league title by 11 points and their margin could have been much higher if they didn’t prioritize other competitions or have to deal with multiple injuries towards the end. Nevertheless, the Catalan club still holds the record for the biggest margin by which a team won the La Liga title when they won the title by a 15 point margin in the 2012/13.

This season, Barcelona have the chance to break that record as both Real Madrid and themselves are in a transition phase. If they can reach the 100 point mark, then they are almost sure to also break the record for biggest margin by which a team has won the title.