Real Madrid stars come out in support of Gareth Bale as Zinedine Zidane forced to continue with him

Real Madrid started off their La Liga campaign in style as they got the better of Celta Vigo 3-1 and one of the stars of the night, quite unexpectedly, was Gareth Bale.

The Welshman was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Zinedine Zidane before the season and Bale was close to completing a move to China. However, the deal fell off and the former Tottenham Hotspur forward stayed put.

Subsequently, latest arrival from Chelsea, Eden Hazard suffered an injury ahead of Madrid’s league opener and Zidane was left with no option but to start with Bale. He put in a great shift and which the Frenchman acknowledged when he was taken off in the second half.

After the match, Madrid stars Thibaut Courtois and Casemiro opened up the Bale issue and backed him to win the club even more titles in the upcoming season.

“He has given us titles, he’s scored in finals and he has a lot of respect from us all. He has to play. He’s a great player and is very important for us,” Casemiro said in a post-match interview.

Goalkeeper Courtois echoed his fellow midfielder’s sentiments, saying that everyone at the club loves Bale.

“He is an important player and played a great match. ‘Everyone loves him and it is important that he plays for us. We are so happy with Bale,” the Belgian said.