Reports: Luis Suarez wants to return to former club from Barcelona

Luis Suarez is already plotting his departure from Barcelona, according to former Ajax star Sjaak Swart, and might be considering a former club of his before the end.

“I think he really wants to go back to Ajax,” Swart revealed to NH Sportcafe, about Suarez’s future.

“Already? Well, maybe. He really will come back to Ajax, but I don’t know when. There are certain players who would like to return to Ajax. Think of Frank Rijkaard and Jari Litmanen.”

Suarez might be keen on moving back to Ajax, but Barcelona will hope he decides to stay at the club, because his prolific form in front of goal is keeping the Catalans firmly on top of La Liga.

The Uruguayan spent his early years of scoring magic at Ajax, netting 111 times for the Dutch side, before making his move to Liverpool, where he impressed as well.

82 goals in 133 appearances for the Reds meant Suarez had opportunities galore, and he chose to join Barcelona, where he has managed 177 goals in 248 appearances.

Add in the trophies that the South American has racked up, and you have a top class player with titles to show for it. So perhaps he feels that moving back to Ajax might be an appropriate way to end a brilliant career.