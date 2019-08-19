Reports: Real Madrid star to meet with Florentino Perez, wants same salary as Gareth Bale

Real Madrid may have won their first La Liga game of the new season against Celta Vigo, but their star performer from that match has a bone to pick with the club.

Diario Gol is reporting that Karim Benzema feels his current contract does not do him justice, and he reportedly wants a raise from Los Blancos.

The report says that Benzema will meet with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in the hope that a new deal can be signed, with a salary that rivals Gareth Bale.

‘Bale is staying at Real Madrid’ – Zidane

Bale currently earns 17 million euros net per season, and the Frenchman wants an amount similar to that figure at the Galacticos, as well as a new contract that will run through till 2023.

It remains to be seen whether Perez would entertain such a request, however, since he reportedly has Kylian Mbappe in his sights, with an aim to sign the French star in the next transfer window.

Benzema has been a driving force for Madrid despite their ups and downs recently, and while the club would want to keep him for longer, they may not be willing to give him too much of a raise.

As many as five Real Madrid players currently make more money than Benzema, and the striker clearly wants to change that.