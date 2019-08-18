Reports: Barcelona star gives his verdict on Neymar transfer

Barcelona are currently involved in a transfer battle with Real Madrid for the signing of their former player Neymar. However, a deal is far from being made official.

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba recently opened up on the potential return of his former teammate but admitted that the talks are now getting ‘tiring’. The Spaniard termed Neymar a great player, however, he was quick to add that it’s the club’s call to take and he doesn’t have a say in it.

“It’s already tiring. We have to wait until the window closes. He’s a great player. It’s the club’s decision. If he comes, great, but we have to wait and everyday there’s talk of a different team,” he said as reported by Marca.

Barcelona didn’t have the best of starts to their league season as they went down 1-0 to Atheltic Bilbao.

“The intensity was good,” Alba said of the encounter.

“But in some parts of the game we lacked concentration and we didn’t have clear ideas when it came to attacking. But LaLiga [Santander] has just started, we’ll get better. We have a lot to improve.”

The Spanish full-back opened up on Philippe Coutinho’s departure from the club as well, who joins Bayern Munich on a year-long loan with an option to buy.

“He’s a great player. He’s one of the most talented players in the world and I wish him well,” Alba said. of his former teammate