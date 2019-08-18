WATCH: Real Madrid star sees first red card in over 300 matches

On Saturday, Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 3-1 to begin their 2019-20 La Liga campaign on a positive note. However, one of the bigger talking points from the match was Luka Modric receiving a red card – his first red card since 2014.

Watch the video of the incident here:

It is Fran Martinez, a Spanish football statistician, who later reported that this was Modric’s first red card in the past five years. In 2014 during a game against Atletico Madrid, he was shown two yellow cards and was hence suspended for the rest of the game.

Between that particular match and the one against Celta Vigo on Saturday, the Croatian star apparently played 304 matches for Real Madrid.

Check out Fran Martinez’ tweet right here:

#DATO Luka Modric recibe su PRIMERA tarjeta roja directa tras 304 partidos con el Madrid. Fue expulsado en una ocasión con doble amarilla vs Atlético en 2014. — Fran Martinez (@LaLigaenDirecto) August 17, 2019

Speaking about the Real Madrid – Celta Vigo game, goals from Karim Benzema (12′), Toni Kroos (60′) and Lucas Vazquez (80′) helped Los Blancos gain a strong foothold in the match, before Iker Losada Aragunde (90 + 1′) scored a consolation goal for the hosts at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in Vigo, Spain.

The win helped Real Madrid secure all three points from the match and they will now lock horns with Real Valladolid in their first La Liga 2019-20 home fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu, on 24th August.