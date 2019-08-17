Simeone calls for transfer window to close before LaLiga season starts

LaLiga clubs have another two weeks to complete their transfer business but Diego Simeone insisted the window should already be closed.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has reiterated his desire for the transfer window to close before the LaLiga season starts.

Spanish clubs have until September 2 to complete their transfer business and there is still the possibility of incoming and outgoing activity at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico, who begin their campaign with a home match against Getafe on Sunday, have been strongly linked with Valencia forward Rodrigo and Angel Correa is among those to have been tipped for the exit.

Simeone said he wants LaLiga to follow the example set by the Premier League in moving the cut-off point for new signings as it would be “mentally healthier” for teams.

“I think all the managers would love it, like it happens in England,” he said.

“If I am not wrong, all of them have the squad built when the competition starts.

“It would be mentally healthier for everyone being focused on the guys who will play. Now we have to wait until September 2 as there can be updates.”

Atletico appeared to be on the brink of signing Rodrigo from LaLiga counterparts Valencia earlier this week, only to pull the plug on a deal reported to be worth €60million.

Valencia general director Mateu Alemany revealed the original offer is “no longer on the table”, but Simeone was unwilling to comment on the transfer saga ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Getafe.

ATLETIKI-TAKA Thomas Lemar finishes off a memorable team move from @atletienglish! pic.twitter.com/mnYun1TQ5e — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 14, 2019

“You should ask to Andrea Berta, Miguel Angel [Gil Marin] and Enrique [Cerezo],” he said. “I am just focused on Getafe, a team who did a fantastic season last year.”

Correa’s future is also uncertain on the eve of the new season amid links to AC Milan, though that deal could depend on Rodrigo joining Atletico as a replacement.

Asked if Correa is part of his plans, Simeone said: “I would like all the good players to stay. I would also like to sign all the good players and build the strongest team possible to compete as the team has competed so far.”

Koke, Saul Niguez, Jan Oblak and Jose Gimenez have been installed as Atletico’s four captains for 2019-20 following the departures of Diego Godin, Juanfran and Antoine Griezmann during the close season.