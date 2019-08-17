Reports: Sergio Ramos unhappy with Real Madrid XI which Zinedine Zidane plans to field for La Liga opener

Eden Hazard’s injury just a day before Real Madrid were set to start their La Liga campaign has handed Zinedine Zidane a big selection headache.

With Madrid’s blockbuster signing from Chelsea set to miss the encounter, Zidane will have to draft a couple of fringe players into the starting XI for the encounter against Celta Vigo later today – Saturday, 17th August.

According to reports in Don Balon, Zidane is planning to start with youngster Vinicius Junior and Isco on either side of Karim Benzema. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro will man the midfield while Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo and Thibaut Courtois will complete the XI.

Possible Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Isco, Benzema, Vinicius

The report adds that club captain Ramos is not happy with the XI Zidane is going to put out and has his reservations against some players. One can expect Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez to play a role in the squad as well, at least as long as Hazard is out of action.

Madrid start their La Liga campaign with a trip to Celta Vigo and they would want to get a head start as arch-rivals and defending champions Barcelona dropped three points in the very first match of the campaign against Athletic Bilbao.