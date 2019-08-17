Reports: Lionel Messi urges Ernesto Valverde to increase Barcelona teammate’s wages

Barcelona suffered a disappointing start to their La Liga season as Athletic Bilbao got the better of them courtesy a wonder-strike from Aritz Aduriz two minutes from full-time.

Lionel Messi missed the match as he is yet to reach full fitness and the team suffered in their talisman’s absence. Even with the signings of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona looked far from a finished product and more high profile additions to the squad can be expected with the name of Neymar on top of that list.

However, along with making new signings, the club would want to tie down their best players and midfielder Sergio Busquets is definitely one of them. The veteran midfielder is currently contracted with the club until 2022 and earns around €290,000 per week, but isn’t one of the top earners at the club which includes the likes of De Jong and Griezmann.

Even Philippe Coutinho was earning more than Busquets before his departure to Bayern Munich was confirmed. The Spanish midfielder is not happy with his wages and has asked Messi to intervene for him, Don Balon reports. With the Argentine more than aware of his position at the club, he has asked manager Ernesto Valverde to increase Busquets’s wages.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement between the two parties is reached soon enough or not.