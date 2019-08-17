Ernesto Valverde ‘not impressed’ with Barcelona’s highly rated new signing

Spanish giants FC Barcelona were humbled by Athletic Bilbao on Friday by a scoreline of 1-0, as both teams locked horns against each other at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

Bilbao’s veteran striker Aritz Aduriz scored the decisive goal for the hosts as Barcelona opened their 2019-20 La Liga season with a defeat.

Speaking after the game, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said that new signing Antoine Griezmann is yet to make his mark for the club, after a disappointing outing against Bilbao.

Griezmann joined Barcelona for £108million this summer from Atletico Madrid, just 12 months after turning down a move to the Camp Nou last July.

The Frenchman then made his much-anticipated competitive debut for the La Liga defending champions on Friday night, but failed to impress for the Blaugrana.

“If he [Antoine Griezmann] lives close to the box he can finish, he moves well, but you have to dominate the game for that to happen,” Valverde told a press conference after the game.

“Putting him on the left we knew that he will look for the goal, but we have a left-back and players who can take the game.”

“(However) we expect a lot from all the players and he has to look to get in the game more,” he concluded.

The Barcelona manager also discussed in detail about Messi’s injury, which in turn kept the five-time Ballon d’Or winner sidelined throughout the match. He further hinted that he was unhappy with how the team fared without their star man up front.

“It’s true we’re used to playing in a way and Leo shines in a lot of situations because he beats a man or filters a pass-through,” Valverde said.

“We’re not all like him and we have to learn to cope when he’s not there.”

“It’s inevitable to miss him, but we need to do other things too. We have to transform possession into goal chances, that’s what counts,” he concluded.

