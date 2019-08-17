Reports: Barcelona defender chooses to stay after interest from Serie A giants

Barcelona fans may be waiting for their club to announce the signing of Neymar Jr. for a second time, but one piece of good news has arrived already. One of the club’s defenders has decided to remain at the Nou Camp.

Le 10 Sport are reporting that Jean-Clair Todibo has taken the decision to remain at Barcelona, despite significant interest from clubs such as AC Milan, Ajax and even Lille.

The defender may have been worried about his position in the team and chances to play regular first team football, but the report states that following a conversation with Barca manager Ernesto Valverde, he feels comfortable to stay at the Blaugrana.

‘Neymar doesn’t belong to us – I’m only focused on my own players’ – Valverde

Barcelona were not willing to let him leave just yet, and the Catalans believe they could hold out for something better perhaps, so Todibo may get an opportunity to prove his worth again this season.

Barcelona need their defensive line to be stronger than ever this term, specially since rivals Real Madrid made big inroads in the summer transfer window, signing Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard among others.

Atletico Madrid brought in Joao Felix to the club as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, but Barca can trump them all if they manage to acquire Neymar from PSG this summer.