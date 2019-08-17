3 La Liga records Lionel Messi can break this season

Lionel Messi has a straight claim to La Liga throne again, after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Italy. The Barcelona star was phenomenal last season and helped his side win the league. And he will look to do that again, all the while hitting some individual milestones in the process. Here are 3 records he can break this season.

#1 Most hattricks in the competition

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last season has left Lionel Messi without an arch-rival to contend with. The Argentine is quite simply the best footballer in Spain at the moment, despite the challenges provided by stalwarts Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann – both of whom will now play alongside him.

However, Messi must still shoot down records set by his old nemesis, before his eventual move to Italy and one of those is the record for most hattricks in the league.

During his decade long stay with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo hit thirty-four hattricks against different opposition, thereby creating his own record in the process. Lionel Messi followed him closely, and although considered less of a goalscorer, managed to score thrice in the same game on thirty-three occasions.

And so, the task ahead for the Barcelona star is simple, he must hit two more hattricks this season, which is rather easy by his standards, to pass Ronaldo and claim the record to himself.

#2 First to reach 450 goals

For all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring exploits, the Portuguese international could not match the high numbers set by Lionel Messi. The reason for that can simply be because the Argentine had played one hundred and fifty more games than his rival before he called it time in Spain.

Nevertheless, Messi’s incredible numbers cannot be ignored. The Barcelona star has hit a grand total of four hundred and nineteen goals in the league since his debut, which in itself stands as a record. Furthermore, the skilful forward broke several records on his way to achieving that number as he became the first player in the competition to hit three hundred, three-fifty, and four hundred goals, respectively.

Therefore, the next logical barrier in-sight which Messi must pass is scoring four hundred and fifty goals. With his current tally, the Argentina skipper stands thirty-one goals short. To provide a bit of perspective, he hit thirty-six goals last season itself.

#3 Most goals in one season

Lionel Messi was considered many things – a playmaker, a genius, an alien even – but never a goalscorer. Critics argued that although the gifted Argentine was crucial to Barcelona’s build-up play, he never himself had that lethal edge.

It took him one season to prove them all wrong.

During the 2011/12 season, Lionel Messi opened his tally on the first day of the season and did not stop from then on. He scored goal after goal and by the end of the season, in thirty-seven appearances, the Barcelona star had hit a whopping fifty goals! What’s more astonishing is that the Catalan giants still lost the league to Real Madrid by nine points.

For this record, Messi’s biggest challenger is Messi himself. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner ended the previous season in fine goal-scoring form and with Barcelona adding the talents of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong in the mix, it does not seem like an improbable task to hit the fifty-goal mark again.

Should he succeed in bettering his 2011/12 tally by one goal, Lionel Messi will have a new record to his name.