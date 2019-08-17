La Liga |

Barcelona fans trend #ValverdeOut after opening day loss

Barcelona fans trend #ValverdeOut after opening day loss

Barcelona fans were left enraged on Friday after the club lost their La Liga 2019-20 opening fixture against Athletic Bilbao, by a scoreline of 1-0 at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Most of them took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and soon, #ValverdeOut was trending on the microblogging website.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Barcelona’s problems began before the game itself, as it was announced that their talisman Lionel Messi will not take part in the fixture due to a Grade-1 strain on his calf. Later, as the match progressed, Barcelona led in possession but they were not able to convert that success to goals.

During the second half, Athletic Bilbao looked much stronger but both teams continued to waste their chances and the match was looking well poised to end as a goalless draw, when Aritz Aduriz came on as a substitute in the 88th minute, only to score off a brilliant overhead kick less than a minute later.

Barcelona had just two shots on goal, and while they got the ball down the wing and into the box, they never felt like much of a threat outside of a few occasions. To their credit, they did hit the frame of the goal twice, but a lot of the chances came off individual bits of play.

The Catalans will play their next La Liga game against Real Betis, on 25th August.

Comments