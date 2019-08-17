Barcelona fans trend #ValverdeOut after opening day loss

Barcelona fans were left enraged on Friday after the club lost their La Liga 2019-20 opening fixture against Athletic Bilbao, by a scoreline of 1-0 at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Most of them took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and soon, #ValverdeOut was trending on the microblogging website.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

U started griezmann at left wing cos of what ?? Dembele,coutinho,griezmann,were good before they came to barca now they are shit… if neymar comes he might become shit… messi is doing xavi,iniesta and messi's work.. With over 400m worth of players #ValverdeOut #AthleticBarca pic.twitter.com/JSQbHXgEUg — iamjustme (@fikky_mii) August 16, 2019

The whole world is laughing about Valverde but some Culés still think that he isn't the problem. #ValverdeOUT pic.twitter.com/RGXgeoUjho — sj | #sjIsBack (@sun2jay) August 16, 2019

And some fools still think we don't need Neymar 🙄 wasted a whole fucking lot of money on that shitty player [Dembele]. Well it is what it is #Messi 🐐👑 #ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/a0tEQB6FtS — KingLeo FC🔟🐐 (@LeeoooMeesssi) August 16, 2019

Just watching the #AthleticBarça game and I can't believe how bad Barcelona has become. Valverde finished this club and therefore let us make #ValverdeOut trending! SHARE THIS AND SHOW YOU WANT HIM OUT TOO! pic.twitter.com/cqgTUlIBRj — Notorious Messi ↙️ (@NotoriousMessii) August 16, 2019

We can only try and hope for the best. We should all be tweeting #ValverdeOut, EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US. Retweet for awareness. pic.twitter.com/kChtT1U9qD — Frenkie Chief 🇳🇱 (@FrenkieStats) August 16, 2019

It's official, Ernesto Valverde is the most useless coach in the world and history of Barcelona. Even Tata Martino is better than this man. #AthleticBarca #ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/j4aagqRi4T — Ọládélé Dàda (@realoladele) August 16, 2019

Such a boring game, i was hyped for this season but you can see already now that its another season of Valverde football #valverdeout — ValverdeOut🚮 (@valverdeout3) August 16, 2019

That’s it, season’s over. Congratulations Atletico Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga#ValverdeOut — J. Velazquez (@JuanDirection58) August 16, 2019

Barca should just include Valverde in the Neymar deal #ValverdeOut #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/szBC8Mk2sl — Rexford Caleb (@rexford_caleb) August 16, 2019

Athletic 1-0 Barça FT

Horrible game, horrible result!! No way we can survive with only 4 forwards, Dembele again proves that he's not ready and YES WE NEED NEYMAR!!! Without Messi, we have NO one who can createee!!!!! #ValverdeOUT #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/w3vcb78nEW — MK (@BarcaStat) August 16, 2019

Neymar will not help this Barcelona. We need new coach. Not a coward. #ValverdeOUT pic.twitter.com/2v0z24PHl6 — Fc Barcelona Stuff & Talk🎗️ (@faluka23) August 16, 2019

Artiz Aduriz and the entirety of Barça have the same amount of shots on target. Guess who's had more goals.#ValverdeOUT — Matthew (@MigTocMatt) August 16, 2019

Nothing to say but #ValverdeOut — Jernigan (@BurtonJernigan9) August 16, 2019

Valverde is one of the most useless coach of all time. #ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/M1wJaREW8J — ThisIsTosin(TIT) (@thun_htos) August 16, 2019

Barcelona’s problems began before the game itself, as it was announced that their talisman Lionel Messi will not take part in the fixture due to a Grade-1 strain on his calf. Later, as the match progressed, Barcelona led in possession but they were not able to convert that success to goals.

During the second half, Athletic Bilbao looked much stronger but both teams continued to waste their chances and the match was looking well poised to end as a goalless draw, when Aritz Aduriz came on as a substitute in the 88th minute, only to score off a brilliant overhead kick less than a minute later.

Barcelona had just two shots on goal, and while they got the ball down the wing and into the box, they never felt like much of a threat outside of a few occasions. To their credit, they did hit the frame of the goal twice, but a lot of the chances came off individual bits of play.

The Catalans will play their next La Liga game against Real Betis, on 25th August.