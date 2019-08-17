Reports: Real Madrid stalwart set for move to China amid dressing room rift

Real Madrid did not enjoy a great season of football last time out, and things don’t necessarily appear to be looking up this time around either.

Diario Gol are now reporting that the club’s dressing room has a lot of in fighting going on, with small groups and clans made, resulting to a negative vibe and clear divide between the players.

Star names such as Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez appear to be kept at the club despite being aware that they do not have much of a playing future, and concerns over the future of the club’s biggest asset is certainly not helping.

The report claims that Sergio Ramos is inching closer and closer to a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL), and that is most definitely hurting the atmosphere of the club even more.

¡ATENTO! @PipiEstrada1: “Hay un AMBIENTE HORROROSO en el VESTUARIO del REAL MADRID”. #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/LDFmE2dLF3 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 14, 2019

The tweet above highlights that there isn’t a great atmosphere in the Los Blancos dressing room at the moment, and it could get worse if Madrid are unable to get off to a good start in La Liga.

The Galacticos were recently beaten 7-3 by city rivals Atletico Madrid during a tough pre season tour.