Reports: Lionel Messi not on talking terms with Barcelona star, wants Neymar instead

Barcelona may be scampering to sign Neymar in the summer transfer window, but their star player Lionel Messi doesn’t seem too satisfied with the business done thus far.

And now, Diario Gol are reporting that the Argentine is unhappy with new club signing Antoine Griezmann, after the Frenchman made his move to the Catalans this summer from Atletico Madrid.

The 120 million euros spent on Griezmann might well have been spent on bringing in Neymar, whom the club want before the window ends, but Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are still playing hard ball.

‘Neymar doesn’t belong to us – I’m only focused on my own players’ – Valverde

While “La Pulga” is reportedly not interfering in the club’s plans to sign the 27-year-old, his constant contact with Neymar is proof of how much Messi wants the club to sign the South American.

Barcelona struggled in their first game of the new La Liga season as well, as they take on Athletic Bilbao away from home, and fell to a 1-0 defeat thanks to a late goal from Aritz Aduriz.

Messi did not feature in the game due to injury, but Barca’s inefficiency in front of goal will perhaps push the Blaugrana towards signing Neymar from PSG, as simply signing Griezmann might not be enough.

Whether the move actually sticks or not, only time will tell.