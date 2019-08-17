Gerard Pique slams Barcelona following shock opening day defeat

Despite investing big in their squad in the summer window, Barcelona began their La Liga campaign with a loss. The Blaugrana were beaten by Athletic Bilbao by a goal to nil and star defender Gerard Pique has spoken about the same.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique slammed the team following their shock opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao. The Spaniard remarked that the competition ‘put us in our place’ as they lost their first opening day fixture since 2008.

“It’s a very difficult place,” Pique said in reference to San Mames, Athletic Club’s home stadium.

“The competition has put us in our place. It wasn’t easy and they pressed us a lot.

“When you’re not great, they take advantage.”

Pique continued by saying that the team tightened up in the second half but the damage had already been done.

“We tightened more in the second half,” he explained.

“But in the end, there are small details that kill you sometimes.

“We’re coming from pre-season though and there are new players.”

However, the Barcelona star continued to retain his high hopes for the season, stating that the club will do better going forward.

“We’ll do well going forward,” he said after the loss.

“It’s better to lose not than at the end of the season. We can charge our batteries.”

Barcelona next face Real Betis on Sunday, August 25, 2019.