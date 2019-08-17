La Liga striker equals Lionel Messi’s unique all-time goal-scoring record

La Liga giants Barcelona began their 2019-20 season on Friday in utter embarrassment, as they endured a disappointing 1-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Bilbao’s only goal was scored by Aritz Aduriz as Barcelona’s attack largely remained dormant in Lionel Messi’s absence.

It has also been understood that Aduriz equalled an all-time La Liga record thanks to his golazo against Barcelona. The goal helped him become only the second footballer ever, to score in fifteen successive seasons in the Spanish League.

The first player to achieve the feat is none other than Lionel Messi himself.

Take a look at the tweet below:

15 – Aritz Aduriz ha igualado a Lionel Messi como el futbolista de toda la historia de #LaLiga que ha marcado en más temporadas consecutivas (15 seguidas). Héroe pic.twitter.com/mIlgRXBBFh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 16, 2019

As you can see from the tweet, fifteen seasons is also the joint-most successive years in which any player has ever scored in the La Liga.

Speaking about the match, Barcelona dominated in possession as usual, but they could not convert that into goals as Athletico held their own against the likes of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Rafinha. The match was headed towards a goalless draw when Aritz Aduriz turned up as a late substitute for Bilbao in the 88th minute.

Less than sixty seconds later, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen had to scoop the ball up from his team’s next after the 38-year-old veteran scored with a stunning overhead kick.

Bilbao hence ran out winners and also collected all the three points from their 2019-20 La Liga opening fixture, while the Blaugrana returned home empty-handed.