Statistics reveal that Barcelona without Lionel Messi is plain average

On Friday, La Liga defending champions Barcelona began their 2019-20 season on a highly disappointing note, losing 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Barcelona produced a poor display in the absence of their main man Lionel Messi, who was sidelined due to injury.

The match was all poised to be a goalless draw up until the 88th minute, when Bilbao boss Gaizka Garitano introduced veteran striker Aritz Aduriz, who then volleyed a shot home within sixty seconds of entering the game.

The goal in itself was sensational, with the 38-year-old unleashing the acrobat in himself to strike with a brilliant overhead kick.

By then, it was too late for the Blaugrana to try and score a goal themselves and Athletic Bilbao eventually claimed all three points from the match.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Stan (@FutbolStan on Twitter) has revealed how Barcelona have performed in their past six games without Messi – and the results are disappointing.

Take a look at the tweet below:

FC Barcelona’s last 6 games without Lionel Messi: Inter 1-1 FCB

Levante 2-1 FCB

Sevilla 2-0 FCB

Huesca 0-0 FCB

Celta 2-0 FCB

Athletic 1-0 FCB 2 draws, 4 losses. One man team. pic.twitter.com/h6GlzlsJgm — Stan (@FutboIStan) August 16, 2019

Apparently, the Catalans have not won a single game without their talisman in the past one year. They further continued the shameful streak on Friday.

Earlier, it was established that Lionel Messi would miss the Bilbao game due to a Grade-1 calf injury, which he sustained during pre-season training. This was followed by the club naming their final squad without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and we now know how it eventually turned out for Ernesto Valverde and co.

A one-man team? Is that what Barcelona is?

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.