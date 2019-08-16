It’s built up to be a make or break game for Real Madrid. Los Blancos have spent heavily in the summer and have nowhere to hide now, as they face Celta Vigo in their La Liga opener. However, the Spanish giants have been hit by an injury crisis, with Eden Hazard among those ruled out. Here’s how they could line up then.

Probable Real Madrid XI – without Eden Hazard

It won’t be the dream start Eden Hazard and Real Madrid were looking for, with the Belgian international set to miss the season opener with an injury. Meanwhile, Marco Asensio will also be absent from the game, as he will be from a lot of games due to a long-term injury.

Who, then would lead the Real Madrid frontline?

Forgotten man Gareth Bale seems like Zidane’s only viable option at left wing at the moment. Reports have claimed the Frenchman to be unconvinced by Vinicius Jr at the moment, while youngster Rodrygo may not be thrown in the mix from the start.

Bale, then, seems to be the most convincing option, along with Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez, thus completing the frontline.

Meanwhile, moving downwards, Real Madrid are expected to name their usual midfield three, with Casemiro anchoring while Toni Kroos and Luka Modric roaming ahead of him. James Rodriguez and Federico Valverde are likely to be named among the substitutes.

Furthermore, Real Madrid are also expected to name the exact same back four as last season, with Marcelo and Dani Carvajal flanking Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. It remains to be seen, however, whether Carvajal is allowed to participate in the match, due to an ongoing discussion over rescinding his suspension.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois is likely to get the nod ahead of Keylor Navas in goal.

Los Blancos will look to begin their campaign on a positive note after a poor pre-season and talk of backroom unrest destabilized the ship even before it began sailing.