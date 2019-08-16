Eden Hazard suffers injury, set to miss Real Madrid’s La Liga opener

Real Madrid have suffered a huge blow ahead of their La Liga season opener against Celta Vigo tomorrow, 17th August as Eden Hazard has suffered a hamstring injury and is set to miss the match.

Hazard joined Real Madrid in a bumper €130 million deal from Chelsea earlier in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Belgian superstar was set to make his professional debut for Los Blancos against Celta Vigo but a thigh injury will now delay his debut, the club have confirmed.

The injury could see Hazard miss up to four weeks of action.

This could mean that Gareth Bale might be handed a one-off Real Madrid start as the Spanish giants try and reclaim the La Liga crown.

“After the tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” a club statement read.

Here’s how Real Madrid could line up in their La Liga opener against Celta Vigo on Saturday, 17th August at Balaidos.