WATCH: Lionel Messi trains extra hard despite being unfit for Barcelona opener

Barcelona will play their first La Liga match on Friday against Athletic Bilbao, and Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has made it clear that he does not plan to risk an injured Lionel Messi.

Despite the advice of his manager, Messi is out training extra hard in order to be fit, as can be seen in a video of his training regime shared by OTRO on Instagram.

Messi can be seen taking quick kicks of the football while on a sandy surface, while practicing volleys, while also focusing on sharpness and focus the whole time.

The Argentine suffered a calf injury during Barcelona’s pre season tour of the United States, and Valverde believes risking a player like him in the opening game of the season is not worth it.

“We never like to risk any players and much less someone like Leo,” Valverde said in a press conference.

“He still hasn’t returned to training with the team and while we are happy with his progress, individual training is very different to playing a match. We are going to wait and see.”