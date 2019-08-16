Reports: Lionel Messi angry with Barcelona for choosing new signing over Neymar

Lionel Messi has a certain degree of control over decision making at Barcelona owing to his superstar status at the club, and now that he is back from vacation, the Argentine is questioning some choices made by the board.

Don Balon are reporting that there are certain decisions that have been made by the Barca board this summer that Messi absolutely does not understand.

The first and perhaps the most important one is the signing of Antoine Griezmann, who joined the Catalans this summer from Atletico Madrid for €120m in one of the highlight transfers of the window.

Messi reportedly doesn’t understand why his employers chose to go with Griezmann, when Neymar Jr. was on the market as well.

Having played with Neymar at Barcelona already, “La Pulga” understands and knows the strengths of the Brazilian, and considers him to be a better fit at the club.

Moreover, the amount of money spent on signing Griezmann could have been used as leverage to get Neymar back to the Nou Camp, but the Blaugrana are instead struggling to agree a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that could see them lose some top players.

Messi reportedly also questions the decision to sign Junior Firpo, specially when Argentine star Nicolas Tagliafico was also available as an option.