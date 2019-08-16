Real Madrid star spends 10 Million on new mansion after poor pre-season

Real Madrid did not enjoy the best of starts to their season. Los Blancos spent big following a poor campaign last year but failed to live up to the mark in pre-season. While some of the new signings are already being linked with an exit, one is here to stay; and he proved it by buying a £10 Million worth house in Madrid.

New Real Madrid talisman Eden Hazard has made himself more comfortable in his new surroundings, by purchasing a house worth £10 Million. The residence itself is present in Madrid’s popular La Finca district, which houses several other Real Madrid stars. (via Daily Mail)

The building was constructed by Spanish architect Joaquin Torres and contains six bedrooms. Furthermore, Hazard’s new dwellings also come with a spa, cinema room, tennis courts, gym, and swimming pool.

The former Chelsea star will hope to get as comfortable as possible in his new surroundings before he starts contributing to the team. Hazard did not enjoy a great pre-season in his new colours and scored just one goal, much to the chagrin of hopeful Real Madrid fans.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos’ new number ‘7’ is expected to start when they play Celta Vigo on the opening day of the 2019/20 La Liga season.