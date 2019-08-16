Reports: Real Madrid lining up Zinedine Zidane’s replacement already

Zinedine Zidane’s second stint at Real Madrid hasn’t gone according to plan so far. The Frenchman suffered a disastrous end to the previous season before spending big in the transfer market. Despite that, Los Blancos underperformed during pre-season. And Real president Florentino Perez has already lined up a replacement.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, has given Zinedine Zidane until November to prove his worth.

The Frenchman was brought back during the end of last season, despite resigning from the same post only months earlier. However, Los Blancos haven’t been able o return to their previous form under him while there have also been reports of backroom unrest due to a failure to sign Paul Pogba.

Nevertheless, if Zidane is unable to return Real Madrid to their previous heights, he will be relieved by November with Jose Mourinho waiting in the wings to replace him.

Perez reportedly tried to get Mourinho on board after sacking Santiago Solari last season but instead chose Zidane. Nevertheless, the Real Madrid boss could return to his former coach if Zidane’s tenure fails.

Signing Mourinho would not be a problem as well, with the Portuguese head coach without a job since being sacked by Manchester United.