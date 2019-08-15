Reports: Real Madrid target unhappy with Zinedine Zidane for choosing Paul Pogba

Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane haven’t flourished as well as their fans may have thought they would when the Frenchman returned for a second stint with the club.

The situation surrounding both James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale appears to have been handled poorly by the former World Cup winner, and now transfers aren’t getting better either.

Don Balon are reporting that one of the prime targets for Los Blancos this summer transfer window is unhappy with the Madrid boss for not taking interest in making his move permanent.

Donny van de Beek impressed during his time at Ajax last season, and looked set for a move to Real Madrid, but the report claims that interest in him has now cooled.

A major reason for this appears to be the fact that Zidane has continued pursuing the transfer of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, which doesn’t seem to be happening in this window.

As a result, Van de Beek has been put on hold, and he now feels his opportunities at the club will be reduced, and he could end up spending a lot of time on the bench.

Star names such as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos dominate the Madrid midfield, and perhaps Van de Beek isn’t quite ready to be on the bench yet.