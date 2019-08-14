Reports: Real Madrid prepared to send star signing on loan after poor pre season

Real Madrid made some inroads during the summer transfer window, but it appears that they themselves aren’t pleased with the business they did in the past couple of months.

Marca are reporting that new signing Luka Jovic has not impressed Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane during his time at the club so far, and that the club is prepared to let him leave on loan as a result.

Jovic signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for €60m, but has so far failed to light up the big stage despite scoring a staggering 17 goals in 25 starts last season in the German Bundesliga.

Luka Jovic’s magical skills and goals

Fellow new signing Eden Hazard also arrived with much pedigree, but has also failed to show the form he displayed at Chelsea last season, leading the Blues to the UEFA Europa League (UEL) crown.

The headaches continue for Zinedine Zidane, who is also looking to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United and Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), to supplement his squad before the new campaign begins.

Though Los Blancos appear to be regretting the deal to bring in Jovic, it seems unlikely they would let the Serbian leave so quickly, since he remains an integral part of the club’s long term plans.