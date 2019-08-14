Having spent last season on loan with Leganes, Kenneth Omeruo has agreed a permanent transfer to the Spanish club from Chelsea.
Leganes have signed Kenneth Omeruo on a permanent deal from Chelsea.
The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Butarque stadium, has signed a five-year contract.
Omeruo joined Chelsea from Standard Liege in 2012 but never made a competitive appearance for the Premier League club.
He had loan spells with ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor before spending 2018-19 in LaLiga.
“We would like to thank Kenneth for his service and wish him all the best for the future,” Chelsea said in a statement announcing the deal.
Omeruo, who will wear the number four shirt with Leganes, could make his debut in their opening LaLiga fixture of the season against Osasuna on Saturday.
FICHAJE | El C.D. Leganés se hace en propiedad con @omeruo22 hasta 2024 #BienvenidoOmeruo
https://t.co/n0IezTE7gi pic.twitter.com/fTxZQlUWWp
— C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) August 13, 2019