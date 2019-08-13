Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what Zinedine Zidane told him during tense situations

Portuguese footballing legend and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently reminisced about his time at Real Madrid when he used to work under manager Zinedine Zidane. The ace footballer hailed the Frenchman, saying that Zidane used to make him feel special.

“The confidence that a player needs does not only come from himself but also from the players around him and the coach,” Ronaldo said, while speaking in a recent interview with DAZN as per OmniSport.

“You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special. e helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more,” he further added.

“That’s because of what he’s like as a person, how he talks, how he led the team and how he treated me.”

“He’d tell me, ‘Cris, relax and just play your game – you are the one who is going to make the difference.’ He was always honest with me and that’s why I’ll always have a real affection for him,” Ronaldo concluded.

The 34-year-old left Real Madrid in 2018 June and joined Serie A champions Juventus immediately afterwards.

He then went on to score 21 goals and played a major role in the team as the Bianconeri lifted their eighth successive league title in a row.

Ronaldo was also named the best player of the 2018-19 Serie A season.