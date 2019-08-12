OFFICIAL: Manchester United target signs 9-year deal at La Liga side

In what is a huge blow for Manchester United fans keen on bringing attacking players to the club, a summer transfer window target has signed a new deal.

Athletic Bilbao have confirmed that Inaki Williams has penned a staggering 9-year contract at the club, keeping him there till 2028.

Iñaki Williams has signed a 9-year contract at Athletic Bilbao. The deal runs until 2028 and his release clause is €135m. pic.twitter.com/L6NA3AKLZ7 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 12, 2019

A release clause of €135m has been added to the Spanish born star’s contract, in an attempt to ward off any predatory clubs keen to acquire his signature in the near future.

Williams was one of the targets for United in the summer, especially after the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, but their enquiry was met by a no from Athletic Bilbao, who clearly had their own plans in store.

The forward has impressed during his time in La Liga, and is expected to spearhead the charge for his team once again this season, as the Spanish outfit look to push up the table.

Having joined in 2014, Williams’ pace and goal scoring prowess has made him one to look at for several top European clubs lately.