Barcelona 4-0 Napoli: 5 talking points as Barcelona thrash Napoli in their final pre-season fixture

Barcelona crushed Napoli 4-0 in their final pre-season friendly at the Michigan Stadium on Sunday. The win gives Barca a confidence boost as they head into their La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the encounter.

5. Napoli’s 15 minutes in hell

🚨 HIGHLIGHTS

🏆 Napoli v Barça (0-4)

⚽️ Luis Suárez (x2), Griezmann & Dembélé

🇺🇸 #BarçaUSTour pic.twitter.com/irr5PRpunx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 11, 2019

Despite Barcelona always being the dominant side in the game, the game was very much level until the end of the first half, when they finally changed gears. Suarez started the rout in the third minute of the first-half injury time and in a span of 15 second half minutes there-on, Carlo Ancelotti’s side conceded four goals to put the game as well as the tie behind them.

4. Griezmann opens his Barcelona account

Griezmann scored his first goal for Barcelona vs. Napoli 💛 Just the start. pic.twitter.com/akUvYaElr9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 11, 2019

After an acrimonious departure from his previous club, on top of rumours of him not being welcomed into Barcelona by captain Lionel Messi – a goal was what Griezmann needed. After some near misses, the Frenchman finally scored in the 56th minute, getting on the end of a Jordi Alba cross after a wonderful team move to open his goal-scoring account for his new club.

3. Alena impresses amongst the big boys

In a Barcelona team that was nearly full strength, apart from the enforced absence of Lionel Messi – youngster Carlos Alena showed some real composure and creativity in midfield. Griezmann’s first goal was all thanks to the midfielder, who released Alba down the left with a beautifully weighted ball. Suarez’s second too was created by him in a similar manner, releasing Dembele whose pass was met by the Uruguayan first time with a delightful finish from just outside the box.

2. Frenkie continues smooth adaptation

🎥 | Frenkie de Jong highlights vs Napoli, 10/08/2019. Frenkie played the whole game and showed the world that he is easily capable of being a starter on the team. It’s like he’s been playing in Barcelona forever. I still can’t believe we only paid 75M for him, that’s robbery! pic.twitter.com/2P8dvbW7ae — Frenkie Chief 🇳🇱 (@FrenkieStats) August 11, 2019



For a player whose arrival was confirmed just months ago, it seems like Frenkie De Jong has never been away. The midfielder exudes calmness in a manner reminiscent of La Masia graduates of the past and it wouldn’t be a long-shot to say that he was born to play for the Blaugrana. De Jong’s simple football at the base of midfield kept Barcelona going and he even had time to set up Barcelona’s fourth goal. Safe to say, he is the type of player that the likes of Lionel Messi will definitely enjoy playing with.

1. Coutinho benched as Neymar talks continue

With PSG sporting director Leonardo revealing talks of Neymar’s departure were now at a stage ‘more advanced than before’, Coutinho’s relegation to the bench, even if only for a friendly, has set the tongues wagging. It is widely believed that Coutinho, who both Barcelona and PSG value at over 100 million, will be key to an agreement in the Neymar deal. With 20 days worth of time left for the European transfer window to close, expect a lot of drama in this space!

(Photo courtesy: FC Barcelona)