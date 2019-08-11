Eden Hazard reveals he’s in ‘seventh heaven’ playing under Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Nearly two months after completing his signing with Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has revealed that he is extremely happy at his new club and that he finds the experience of playing under manager Zinedine Zidane to be extremely encouraging.

Speaking in an interview with Corriere della Sera, the former Chelsea superstar also revealed that though he has learned a lot from former coaches Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri at London, he is in now in “seventh heaven” while playing under Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who is also his footballing idol.

“As a child I dreamed of one day wearing Real Madrid’s shirt,” Hazard was quoted as saying.

“When Real Madrid knock on your door you can do only one thing: open it. At Chelsea, I spent unforgettable years, but here I am in seventh heaven.

“One of my idols, as a child, was Zinedine Zidane. I had his poster in the room and now I have the opportunity to be trained by him,” he said.

As mentioned in the beginning, the Belgian arrived at Santiago Bernabeu from Stamford Bridge in the summer and the transfer was done for a reported transfer fee of €100million. Earlier, on Wednesday, Hazard also scored his first goal for Los Blancos in their 1-0 friendly win against Austrian club RB Salzburg.

Coming up next for Real Madrid is yet another pre-season friendly against Italian giants AS Roma, before they get their La Liga campaign underway against Celta Vigo a week later.

Quotes via AS.