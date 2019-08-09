OFFICIAL: Eden Hazard to don Cristiano Ronaldo’s old shirt number at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard will wear the number seven jersey left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, it has been officially confirmed by the club.

The official website of Real Madrid now lists Hazard as their new number 7, a jersey number that is steeped in history but was most recently donned by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fellow new signing Luka Jovic has been handed the number 18 shirt at Madrid, while Rodrygo will wear 27. Ferland Mendy, another new signing for Los Blancos will don 23 by the looks of things.

Following in the footsteps of Ronaldo will be no easy task for Eden Hazard, who left behind the iconic number 10 shirt at Chelsea after serving the Blues with brilliant performances over the past few seasons.

As for Ronaldo, he continues his trend of wearing the number 7 everywhere he goes, wearing the shirt now at Juventus, where he continues his run of scoring goals regularly.

Hazard hasn’t had the greatest of starts to his career at Real Madrid, but scored his first goal for the club recently in a friendly against Austrian side RB Salzburg.

Ahead of the new La Liga season, fans will hope that their new number 7 can get himself going and help the club push for the domestic crown once again.