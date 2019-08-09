Neymar reveals which Real Madrid star he wants to play with as PSG exit nears

Neymar Jr. appears to be heading out the exit door at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, and a hint about his future might just lie in the past.

In an interview back in April, Neymar actually revealed which player he wishes to play alongside, and the name taken happens to be a Real Madrid superstar now.

“Hazard,” the Brazilian replied to Fox Sports when asked which player he would like to play alongside.

“He’s a player that I think is different and I he has a similar style to me,” Neymar continued.

Neymar escorted away as Herrera holds PSG trophy

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid soon after from Chelsea, and might just end up being Neymar’s teammate if the superstar forward manages to push his move from PSG through.

The former Barcelona man has also been linked with the Catalans in the transfer window, but their excessive spending on new signings such as Antoine Griezmann has put re signing Neymar on the back burner for now.

But Zinedine Zidane looks keen to bring the talent and stardom of the forward to the Santiago Bernabeu, and if that transfer does happen, Neymar will finally get his wish of playing with Hazard.

As thing stand, the 27-year-old is very much a PSG player whether he likes it or not.