Barcelona forward says he could leave if not given game time

Barcelona’s young striker Abel Ruiz has failed to rule out a move from the club if he doesn’t get enough game time.

The 19-year-old featured for the La Liga champions in their pre-season friendly against Napoli but he hasn’t had enough first-team action in the recent past. Ruiz has made only one appearance for Barcelona when he came on for Philippe Coutinho in the club’s 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.

Now with Antoine Griezmann’s arrival and a potential Neymar return on the cards, the youngster might find it hard to break into the first-team squad. As a result, he isn’t ruling out a move away from the club in search of more game time.

“Growing up as a player and a person I’ve been fighting for my goals and dreams, which are to play for Barcelona. I don’t rule out leaving. I want to play and enjoy football. It’s all I think about,” he said after the match against Roma as reported by Marca.

“We’ve all dreamt of this from a young age. We want to enjoy and take advantage of the opportunities. Everyone is helping me. All of the youth players are great,” he added.

Talking of his performance against the Serie A side, Ruiz said, “It was a very complete game. The team played very well. Individually, I’m happy to have had minutes.”