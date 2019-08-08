Zinedine Zidane reveals what Real Madrid need to do this season

Real Madrid registered a narrow one-nil win in their latest pre-season friendly. The Galacticos beat Red Bull Salzburg courtesy o Eden Hazard’s first goal for the club. After the match, manager Zinedine Zidane spoke about what the club needs to do this season.

Zinedine Zidane revealed that Real Madrid need to compete this season in order to forget the dreadful 2018/19 campaign. Los Blancos are involved in three competitions – La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey – and are expected to challenge on all three fronts.

He spoke to Real Madrid’s in house channel after the narrow win over RB Salzburg. (via Marca)

“What we want this year is to compete,” Zidane explained to Real Madrid TV.

“We won’t stray from that, if we compete then we will do good things.

“We have just one game left before the LaLiga Santander season starts, every day we’re getting better and today’s performance confirms that.”

Meanwhile, Zidane also saw two of his players, Casemiro and Eder Militao, return to the squad. The Frenchman was happy with their arrival and spoke about the same, before giving his views on the narrow win.

In the end, what the coach wants is to have everyone available,” he added.

“Some players needed a game.

“I appreciated the effort, it’s not easy to play in such a way against a difficult team, but we played in a serious manner with a lot of intensity.”

Real Madrid do have to play AS Roma in their final friendly of the 2019/20 season before they begin their La Liga campaign. Los Blancos face Celta Vigo in their first match, which will be played on August 17.