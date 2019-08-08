Barcelona star calls Lionel Messi ‘son of a bi***’, forced to apologise

Barcelona is often synonymous with Lionel Messi, and if you’re a player with the Blaugrana, you most certainly want Messi on your side.

But new Barca signing Junior Firpo looks set for an awkward meeting with the Argentine superstar, after tweets emerged of him boasting about being able to break Messi’s legs, and call him names.

‘This season we will put up a fight’ – Messi gives motivational speech before Arsenal clash

According to AS, Firpo said he could “probably break both of Messi’s legs” with “one kick,” and even called the little magician a “son of a bi***.”

To make matters worse, Firpo apparently even went on to say – “I do not give a cr** that sh**** rat Messi got injured. I hope he dies and stops scoring goals hahaha.”

Junior Firpo signed for Barcelona this summer form Rea Betis for around £27.5m, and as expected, one of his first orders of business was to apologise for the bizarre tweets.

“It turns out that my best friend at the time was from Barça and therefore he was also a Messi fan because Leo is the best without discussion. And I told him to say ugly things about Messi on Twitter,” Firpo said to Mundo Deportivo.

“That’s it, kids stuff. Also from that time there has been a tweet of mine that said some silly Julia, who was then my girlfriend and now is my wife and mother of my daughter.”

“They are things that are done with 15 years when nobody knows you and when you cannot think that this will have an impact years later, because when you put it on or imagine that you will become a professional.

“But I also say that if for those tweets someone has felt offended and I have to apologize and apologize, I do it humbly and without problems.”